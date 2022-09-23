Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $45,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $170.55 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.08 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $90.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

