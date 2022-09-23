Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Caterpillar to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $7.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.75. The stock had a trading volume of 145,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,951. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.88. The firm has a market cap of $85.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.08 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

