Catex Token Price Tops $0.0001 (CATT)

Catex Token (CATT) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Catex Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Catex Token has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Catex Token has a total market capitalization of $54,382.18 and $275.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005229 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,127.95 or 0.99982285 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007021 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00059144 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005935 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00070364 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002293 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005228 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00078134 BTC.

Catex Token Coin Profile

Catex Token is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 coins and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 coins. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @catexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Catex Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. Telegram | Discord | Facebook Whitepaper “

