CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

CBTX has increased its dividend by an average of 37.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CBTX has a payout ratio of 18.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CBTX to earn $3.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

CBTX stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $757.42 million, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.95. CBTX has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $33.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.36.

CBTX ( NASDAQ:CBTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. CBTX had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $38.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBTX will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBTX. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CBTX by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 25,537 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in CBTX by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in CBTX by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in CBTX by 629.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 96,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers demand, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family residential mortgage, multi-family residential, consumer, and agricultural loans; and treasury and online banking services.

