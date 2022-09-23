CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Gunther Johann Birkner Sells 14,700 Shares

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.84, for a total value of C$997,265.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,871,588.02.

CCL Industries Price Performance

CCL.B stock traded down C$0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$64.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,085. CCL Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of C$53.36 and a 12 month high of C$70.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$64.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$60.70.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCL.B shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on CCL Industries from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on CCL Industries from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$77.44.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.