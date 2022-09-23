CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Cut to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered CEMEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEMEX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.42.
CEMEX Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.87. CEMEX has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $7.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32.
Institutional Trading of CEMEX
CEMEX Company Profile
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CEMEX (CX)
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.