CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Cut to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered CEMEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEMEX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.42.

CEMEX Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.87. CEMEX has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $7.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Amundi boosted its stake in CEMEX by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,929,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 233,401 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the second quarter worth $348,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 24.6% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

