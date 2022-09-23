CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 684,383 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 4,122,756 shares.The stock last traded at $2.28 and had previously closed at $2.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CEMIG from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

CEMIG Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CEMIG Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CEMIG ( NYSE:CIG Get Rating ) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,845 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

