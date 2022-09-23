CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 684,383 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 4,122,756 shares.The stock last traded at $2.28 and had previously closed at $2.37.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CEMIG from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.
CEMIG Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CEMIG Company Profile
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CEMIG (CIG)
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.