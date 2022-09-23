Centrica (LON:CNA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $81.29

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 81.29 ($0.98) and traded as high as GBX 81.72 ($0.99). Centrica shares last traded at GBX 81.32 ($0.98), with a volume of 13,789,384 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.45) target price on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Centrica from GBX 123 ($1.49) to GBX 121 ($1.46) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 97 ($1.17) price target on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 107.60 ($1.30).

The firm has a market cap of £4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 783.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 83.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 81.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

In other Centrica news, insider Amber Rudd bought 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £1,920.96 ($2,321.12). Insiders purchased 7,253 shares of company stock valued at $604,128 over the last quarter.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

