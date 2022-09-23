Ceres Trading 11.8% Lower This Week (CERES)

Ceres (CERES) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 23rd. One Ceres coin can now be purchased for approximately $28.98 or 0.00151804 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ceres has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. Ceres has a total market capitalization of $704,283.85 and $6,702.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011037 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Nexus Dubai (NXD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00014188 BTC.

Ceres Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 24,300 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ceres should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ceres using one of the exchanges listed above.

