Ceres Trading 11.8% Lower This Week (CERES)

Ceres (CERES) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 23rd. One Ceres coin can now be purchased for approximately $28.98 or 0.00151804 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ceres has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. Ceres has a total market capitalization of $704,283.85 and $6,702.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011037 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000078 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Nexus Dubai (NXD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00014188 BTC.
Ceres Profile
Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 24,300 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ceres
