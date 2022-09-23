CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) Insider Acquires $11,590,000.00 in Stock

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU – Get Rating) insider Cfac Holdings Vi, Llc bought 1,159,000 shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,590,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,159,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,590,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFVIU opened at $12.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.50. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $19.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Acquisition Corp. VI

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VI

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries CF Acquisition Corp.

