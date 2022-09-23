China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.99

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.99 and traded as low as C$3.68. China Gold International Resources shares last traded at C$3.72, with a volume of 11,150 shares.

China Gold International Resources Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.90, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About China Gold International Resources

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.

