China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.98

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.98 and last traded at $24.13, with a volume of 32746 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.37.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded China Merchants Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

The company has a market cap of $121.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average of $30.51.

China Merchants Bank ( OTCMKTS:CIHKY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.05 billion during the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 27.83%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $0.9777 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 2.96%. China Merchants Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.39%.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

