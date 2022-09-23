Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.56

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.56 and traded as low as C$13.45. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst shares last traded at C$13.47, with a volume of 148,202 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHP.UN shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Trading Down 2.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50.

About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

