Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Church & Dwight comprises about 1.8% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $13,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,176,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,727,000 after acquiring an additional 73,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,291,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,845,000 after acquiring an additional 154,906 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,140,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,528,000 after acquiring an additional 60,725 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,517,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,592,000 after buying an additional 90,915 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,372,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,227,000 after buying an additional 20,829 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE CHD traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.55. 31,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,455. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.16 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.64.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

