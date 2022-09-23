Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $305.58.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Cigna Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $282.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Cigna has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $296.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $283.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.05. The company has a market capitalization of $86.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.24 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,993,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,158 shares of company stock worth $11,581,956. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cigna

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $747,950,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,086 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,688,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cigna by 25.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,682,000 after purchasing an additional 639,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,383,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

