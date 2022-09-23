Citigroup Downgrades Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) to Neutral

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £134.50 ($162.52) to £138.20 ($166.99) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £126 ($152.25) to £128 ($154.66) in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £156 ($188.50) to £158 ($190.91) in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14,055.00.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of PDYPY opened at $54.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.46. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $43.71 and a 12-month high of $108.43.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.