Citigroup Increases Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $130.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $110.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hess from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.08.

Hess Stock Performance

HES opened at $114.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $68.32 and a fifty-two week high of $131.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,265,358.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,265,358.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank bought a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Hess by 880.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Hess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

