CMH Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,379 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

IHI traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $47.48. The company had a trading volume of 76,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,214. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $47.24 and a 1 year high of $66.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.16.

