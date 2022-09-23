CMH Wealth Management LLC Has $6.49 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

CMH Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $6,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,044,000 after purchasing an additional 153,235 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,283,000 after acquiring an additional 65,926 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 803,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,017,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 716,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,047,000 after buying an additional 125,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 339,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,380,000 after buying an additional 129,307 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE traded down $7.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,688. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.95 and a fifty-two week high of $130.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.03.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

