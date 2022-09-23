Cohen Klingenstein LLC Has $1.66 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC trimmed its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 80,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 187,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after purchasing an additional 62,866 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 641,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,974,000 after buying an additional 55,533 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,811,858,000 after buying an additional 2,714,510 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.38.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $3.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.96. 629,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,344,522. The company has a market cap of $138.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.32 and a 200 day moving average of $84.11. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.11). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

