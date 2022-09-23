Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.48

Columbine Valley Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRXO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and traded as low as $0.08. Columbine Valley Resources shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

Columbine Valley Resources Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.32.

About Columbine Valley Resources

Columbine Valley Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns various properties, which are primarily located in the Rocky Mountain region of Wyoming, as well as Nebraska. Columbine Valley Resources, Inc is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

