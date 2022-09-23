Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,569 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,414 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.7% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Comcast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $31.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,740,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,078,204. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $140.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.90. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

