Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Comcast by 566.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 47.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CMCSA opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.37. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $57.96. The stock has a market cap of $143.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.