Comparing American Clean Resources Group (OTCMKTS:SMPR) & Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK)

Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Rating) and American Clean Resources Group (OTCMKTS:SMPR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Zentek and American Clean Resources Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Zentek alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zentek 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Clean Resources Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zentek presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 104.68%. Given Zentek’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zentek is more favorable than American Clean Resources Group.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Zentek has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Clean Resources Group has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.8% of Zentek shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of American Clean Resources Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zentek and American Clean Resources Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zentek $280,000.00 606.82 -$30.87 million ($0.13) -13.15 American Clean Resources Group N/A N/A -$1.13 million ($0.35) -9.29

American Clean Resources Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zentek. Zentek is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Clean Resources Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Zentek and American Clean Resources Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zentek -1,617.24% -405.71% -301.18% American Clean Resources Group N/A N/A -24.51%

About Zentek

(Get Rating)

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound. In addition, it develops synthesize graphene, graphene oxide, and graphene quantum dots for applications of graphene. The company was formerly known as ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. and changed its name to Zentek Ltd. in October 2021. Zentek Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

About American Clean Resources Group

(Get Rating)

Standard Metals Processing, Inc., an exploration stage company, intends to operate as a custom processing and permitted toll milling service provider. It focuses on the extraction of precious and strategic minerals from mined material, such as minerals in the gold, silver, and platinum metal groups. The company was formerly known as Standard Gold Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Standard Metals Processing, Inc. in December 2013. Standard Metals Processing, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Gadsden, Alabama. Standard Metals Processing, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Granite Peak Resources, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Zentek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.