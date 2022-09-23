Compass Point Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS)

Compass Point reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of HOUS opened at $8.51 on Monday. Anywhere Real Estate has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $21.03. The company has a market cap of $973.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.19). Anywhere Real Estate had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Anywhere Real Estate will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nashira W. Layade sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $44,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,410.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

