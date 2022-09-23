Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Stock Price Down 12.2%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) fell 12.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.86 and last traded at $15.90. 55,704 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,239,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRK. Citigroup upped their target price on Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Comstock Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources Trading Down 10.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 63.77% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $946.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Comstock Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 175.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Comstock Resources news, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $917,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 265,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,874,863.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Comstock Resources news, Director Morris E. Foster bought 14,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $254,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 144,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,565.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim L. Turner bought 50,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $917,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 265,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,874,863.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 142,800 shares of company stock worth $2,574,208. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $1,752,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 1,584.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 198,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 186,399 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 379.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 397,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 324.1% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 49,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 37,899 shares during the last quarter. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.