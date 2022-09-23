ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,229 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,984 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 218,674 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $19,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,212 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 3,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,651 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $105.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $62.25 and a 52 week high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.79.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

