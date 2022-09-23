Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $74.38

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $74.38 and traded as low as $70.64. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $70.68, with a volume of 14,183,381 shares changing hands.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $943,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 271.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,723,000 after buying an additional 120,600 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $909,000.

About Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

