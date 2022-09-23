Cope (COPE) Trading Down 7.2% Over Last Week

Cope (COPE) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Cope has a market capitalization of $684,668.86 and approximately $10,951.00 worth of Cope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cope has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Cope coin can now be bought for about $0.0428 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Cope

Cope’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,997,997 coins. Cope’s official Twitter account is @unlimitedcope and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cope Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “COPE is a project that has two phases. Phase 1 of COPE involves seeking to ascertain and evaluate trader weaknesses and failings retrospectively based on trader calls made about crypto markets and provide reporting on this for self-analysis. Top Call Makers are evaluated based on their call accuracy which along with other parameters results in a COPE score given to them. The top 100 Call Makers are embraced within a COPE index ranking them by their COPE score. Once a consistent list of the top 100 has been generated with the monthly 'reformation' kicking out, introducing new Top Call Makers into the index it provides a narrative for a new type of investment product based on top trader calls as measured using a reliable and accurate mechanism, which leads to phase 2.Users who stake their COPE will receive LP-COPE and this will allow them to unlock their COPE Report highlighting strengths and weaknesses on a call by call basis and highlighting recurring failings, that can be read over and studied to improve. The COPE Engine will be looking over Thousands of reports and globally speaking, will be able to categorise the many different common types of weaknesses and failings and then give some tips on what might be done better next time, based on retrospective statistical results.”

