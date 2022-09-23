Cope (COPE) Trading Down 7.2% Over Last Week

Cope (COPE) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Cope has a market capitalization of $684,668.86 and approximately $10,951.00 worth of Cope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cope has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Cope coin can now be bought for about $0.0428 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular exchanges.
About Cope
Cope’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,997,997 coins. Cope’s official Twitter account is @unlimitedcope and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Cope Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cope should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cope using one of the exchanges listed above.
