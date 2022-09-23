Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) and JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Financial Contrast

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) and JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.7% of Core Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of JOYY shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of Core Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.0% of JOYY shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Core Scientific and JOYY, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Scientific 0 0 7 0 3.00 JOYY 1 2 1 0 2.00

Profitability

Core Scientific presently has a consensus price target of 7.44, indicating a potential upside of 395.83%. JOYY has a consensus price target of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 99.92%. Given Core Scientific’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Core Scientific is more favorable than JOYY.

This table compares Core Scientific and JOYY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Scientific N/A 26.74% 9.04% JOYY 2.75% 3.47% 2.11%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Core Scientific and JOYY’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Scientific $544.48 million 0.98 -$32.50 million N/A N/A JOYY $2.62 billion 0.79 -$80.29 million $0.74 35.82

Core Scientific has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JOYY.

Volatility and Risk

Core Scientific has a beta of 3.8, meaning that its share price is 280% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JOYY has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Core Scientific beats JOYY on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc. operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. The company owns and operates computer equipment that is used to process transactions conducted on one or more blockchain networks in exchange for transaction processing fees rewarded in digital currency assets, commonly referred to as mining; and datacenter facilities to provide colocation and hosting services for distributed ledger technology, also commonly known as blockchain. It also develops blockchain-based platforms and applications, including infrastructure management, security technologies, mining optimization, and recordkeeping. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.. It operates in the People's Republic of China, the United States, the Great Britain, Japan, South Korea, Australia, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia and others. The company was formerly known as YY Inc. and changed its name to JOYY Inc. in December 2019. JOYY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

