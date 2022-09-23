Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,279 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 12.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in Corning by 20,111.2% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 234,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 233,692 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.32. The stock had a trading volume of 239,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,035,962. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.61 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.65 and its 200-day moving average is $34.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.27.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

