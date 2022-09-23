Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.53-$2.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.40 billion-$17.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.34 billion. Corteva also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $3.70-$4.35 EPS.

Corteva Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded down $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.58. 30,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,159,783. The firm has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $64.30.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTVA. Barclays assumed coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.00.

Insider Activity

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corteva

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 454.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Corteva by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Corteva by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

