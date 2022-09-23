Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) CEO Acquires $16,200.00 in Stock

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) CEO Richard A. Md Miller purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.81 per share, for a total transaction of $16,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,369,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,218.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $0.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $8.11. The company has a market cap of $36.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRVS. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 49,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 39,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.02% of the company’s stock.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

