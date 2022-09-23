Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Given New $512.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at MKM Partners from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.20.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $487.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $529.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $519.85. The firm has a market cap of $215.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COST. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 416,373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $236,375,000 after purchasing an additional 20,704 shares during the last quarter. William Allan LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $5,269,000. Harbour Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 21,747 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,346,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after buying an additional 1,697,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

