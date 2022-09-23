Courage Miller Partners LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 787,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,217,000 after buying an additional 101,457 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 344.2% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 11,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.36. 336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,877. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.73. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.97 and a fifty-two week high of $84.31.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.