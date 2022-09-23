Courage Miller Partners LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 787,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,217,000 after buying an additional 101,457 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 344.2% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 11,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.36. 336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,877. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.73. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.97 and a fifty-two week high of $84.31.
About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.
