Courage Miller Partners LLC Has $399,000 Stock Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Courage Miller Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 433,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,018,000 after buying an additional 48,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $242,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

ICF traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.86. 180,341 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.96.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

