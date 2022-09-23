Courage Miller Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,148,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,185 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610,709 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,066,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,266,000 after purchasing an additional 588,841 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,467,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,799,000 after purchasing an additional 452,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $685,157,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.93. The company had a trading volume of 154,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,305. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.87. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.62 and a one year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

