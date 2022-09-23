Courage Miller Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Courage Miller Partners LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 178.6% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 38,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 24,678 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLYG traded down $1.42 on Friday, reaching $68.36. The stock had a trading volume of 625 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,882. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.38 and a twelve month high of $96.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.55 and a 200 day moving average of $76.83.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

