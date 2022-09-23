Cowen Cuts Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $96.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen to $96.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PSX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.73.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $82.27 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $66.88 and a 12-month high of $111.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.23. The company has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $276,446,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,026,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,425 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,968,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,765 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,748,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.