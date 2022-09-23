Craneware (LON:CRW) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,600

Craneware (LON:CRW – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,320 ($28.03) to GBX 2,600 ($31.42) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Craneware Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LON CRW opened at GBX 2,050 ($24.77) on Tuesday. Craneware has a 12-month low of GBX 1,340 ($16.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,700 ($32.62). The company has a market capitalization of £728.61 million and a PE ratio of 8,099.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,738.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,673.80.

Get Craneware alerts:

Craneware Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Craneware’s previous dividend of $12.50. Craneware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.52%.

About Craneware

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Chargemaster Toolkit, an automated software-as-a-service (SaaS) chargemaster management solution for capturing optimal legitimate reimbursement for providers; Trisus Supply, a solution that utilizes data to identify data gaps between the systems; Physician Revenue Toolkit, a SaaS solution for managing physician group KPIs, charges, codes, RVUs, fee schedules, and related information; Reference Plus, a SaaS solution to perform chargemaster analysis; Pharmacy ChargeLink, a solution to enhance charge capture, pricing, and cost management; integration for chargemaster management, a software that automatically uploads chargemaster changes to the patient billing system for accurate billing; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a SaaS solution that simplifies the price modelling process; and Online Reference Toolkit and supplies assistant solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Craneware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craneware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.