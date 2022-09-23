Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Shares Down 9%

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.37 and last traded at $20.01. Approximately 2,477 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

Crawford United Stock Down 9.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average of $23.89. The stock has a market cap of $68.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Crawford United Company Profile

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty industrial products and solutions in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Air Handling Equipment, and Industrial and Transportation Products. The Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions to health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names.

