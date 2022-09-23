Creditcoin (CTC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.22 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 23rd. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001600 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $208.56 million and approximately $6.22 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005293 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001443 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000605 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00020685 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- Satoshi (SATS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000181 BTC.
- Nimiq (NIM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.
Creditcoin Coin Profile
CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Creditcoin’s total supply is 689,900,170 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Creditcoin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars.
