Creditcoin (CTC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.22 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 23rd. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001600 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $208.56 million and approximately $6.22 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005293 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001443 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00020685 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Satoshi (SATS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Creditcoin’s total supply is 689,900,170 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.