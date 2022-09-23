Creightons (LON:CRL) Shares Up 2.7%

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 37.50 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.45). 21,322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 119,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.50 ($0.44).

Creightons Stock Up 4.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £26.61 million and a PE ratio of 912.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 39.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 50.53.

Creightons Company Profile

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, wellbeing, and male grooming products. The company also offers private label products for high street retailers and supermarket chains; and engages in the contract manufacturing business on behalf of third-party brand owners.

