Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) and TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Financial Review

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) and TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crescent Energy and TotalEnergies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Energy $1.48 billion 1.62 -$358.54 million N/A N/A TotalEnergies $205.86 billion 0.61 $16.03 billion $7.89 6.08

TotalEnergies has higher revenue and earnings than Crescent Energy.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Crescent Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. TotalEnergies pays an annual dividend of $2.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. TotalEnergies pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Crescent Energy and TotalEnergies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 TotalEnergies 1 5 7 0 2.46

Crescent Energy currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.05%. TotalEnergies has a consensus price target of $62.13, suggesting a potential upside of 29.52%. Given Crescent Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Crescent Energy is more favorable than TotalEnergies.

Risk and Volatility

Crescent Energy has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TotalEnergies has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.9% of Crescent Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of TotalEnergies shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of Crescent Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Energy and TotalEnergies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Energy 1.55% 119.83% 11.87% TotalEnergies 8.38% 25.95% 9.74%

Summary

Crescent Energy beats TotalEnergies on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 1,528 gross undrilled locations, including 567 gross operated drilling locations; and 531.6 net million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration and production activities. The Refining & Chemicals segment engages in refining petrochemicals, including olefins and aromatics; and polymer derivatives, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, and hydrocarbon resins, as well as biomass conversion and elastomer processing. This segment is also involved in trading and shipping crude oil and petroleum products. The Marketing & Services segment produces and sells lubricants; supplies and markets petroleum products, including bulk fuel, aviation and marine fuel, special fluids, compressed natural gas, LPG, and bitumen; and provides fuel payment solutions. It operates approximately 16,000 service stations and 25,000 EV charge points. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 12,062 Mboe of combined proved reserves of oil and gas. TotalEnergies SE has strategic partnerships with PureCycle Technologies, Plastic Energy, Freepoint Eco-Systems, and Plastic Omnium for various development projects. The company was formerly known as TOTAL SE and changed its name to TotalEnergies SE in June 2021. TotalEnergies SE was incorporated in 1924 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

