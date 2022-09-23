Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.35.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$11.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

Shares of CPG stock opened at C$8.83 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$5.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.66.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

Crescent Point Energy ( TSE:CPG Get Rating ) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 2.3299998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.95%.

About Crescent Point Energy

(Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Articles

