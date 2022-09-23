Critical Analysis: Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) vs. Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS)

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) and Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Apollo Endosurgery has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Tau Medical has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Apollo Endosurgery and Alpha Tau Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Endosurgery 0 0 2 0 3.00 Alpha Tau Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Apollo Endosurgery currently has a consensus price target of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 121.80%. Alpha Tau Medical has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 278.79%. Given Alpha Tau Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alpha Tau Medical is more favorable than Apollo Endosurgery.

74.2% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Endosurgery and Alpha Tau Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Endosurgery -52.42% -87.39% -32.03% Alpha Tau Medical N/A -101.38% -25.89%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Apollo Endosurgery and Alpha Tau Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Endosurgery $62.99 million 3.40 -$24.68 million ($0.97) -5.42 Alpha Tau Medical N/A N/A -$27.27 million N/A N/A

Apollo Endosurgery has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Tau Medical.

Summary

Apollo Endosurgery beats Alpha Tau Medical on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope. It also provides Orbera, an intragastric balloon system that reduces stomach capacity causing patients to consume less following the procedure, as well as delays gastric content emptying under the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System, BIB, and Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System brands. Additionally, the company offers X-Tack Endoscopic HeliX Tacking System, a suture-based device for closing and healing defects in the lower and upper gastrointestinal tract. The company sells its products to medical services providers; and hospitals, outpatient surgical centers, clinics, and physicians in the United States, Australia, Costa Rica, and other European countries. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

