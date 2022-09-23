Critical Analysis: ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) vs. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) and ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and ReNew Energy Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) $30,000.00 682.53 -$2.35 million ($0.49) -7.53 ReNew Energy Global $912.00 million 2.77 -$211.00 million ($1.05) -6.01

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ReNew Energy Global. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReNew Energy Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A ReNew Energy Global 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and ReNew Energy Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

ReNew Energy Global has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 169.41%. Given ReNew Energy Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ReNew Energy Global is more favorable than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ).

Risk & Volatility

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReNew Energy Global has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and ReNew Energy Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) N/A -19.02% -16.55% ReNew Energy Global -26.87% -7.12% -1.45%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.4% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.5% of ReNew Energy Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ReNew Energy Global beats Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company. The company also holds various agreements comprising power purchase agreements, concession agreements, and other agreements worldwide with pipeline of projects with approximately 327.7 megawatts. It has operations in Sweden, Israel, Portugal, China, Gibraltar, Australia, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as EWPG Holding AB (publ) and changed its name to Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in June 2021. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers. The company also provides engineering, procurement, and construction services; operation and maintenance services; consultancy services; and sells renewable energy certificates. As of March 31, 2022, its portfolio consisted of 10.69 GW of wind and solar energy projects, hydro, firm power projects, and distributed solar energy projects, of which 7.57 GW projects were commissioned and 3.12 GW were committed. ReNew Energy Global Plc was founded in 2011 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

