Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $34.88

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.88 and last traded at $35.40, with a volume of 5782 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on COIHY. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 8,700 ($105.12) to GBX 8,300 ($100.29) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($79.75) to GBX 6,000 ($72.50) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Croda International Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.74 and its 200-day moving average is $43.84.

Croda International Cuts Dividend

About Croda International

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.2503 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

