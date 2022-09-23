CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CAO Anurag Saha Sells 3,032 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.6 %

CRWD traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $160.39. 2,884,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,476,206. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.74.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded CrowdStrike from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 282,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,548,000 after purchasing an additional 29,074 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 78,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.