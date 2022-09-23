Crowny 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $140,085.00 (CRWNY)

Crowny (CRWNY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One Crowny coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Crowny has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and $140,085.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crowny has traded up 19.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crowny Coin Profile

CRWNY is a coin. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Crowny’s total supply is 813,097,988 coins and its circulating supply is 462,191,889 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio.

Crowny Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowny is a platform that allows users to interact and engage with their favorite brands, rewarding those loyal to the brand and ensuring that brands reach a larger target audience. Based on their chosen preferences, users receive relevant content and offers while earning Crowny tokens ($CRWNY) and loyalty points by engaging with these brands. Crowny holders will be able to stake both CRWNY and the LP tokens gained through providing liquidity. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

